TAUP mulling whether to authorize no-confidence vote

If the motion is successful, TAUP will begin the official vote of no confidence during the following week.

Members of the Temple Association of University Professionals may vote on March 17 on whether to authorize a no-confidence vote against university leaders, according to a union press release.

After allowing union members to speak in support or against the action, the meeting will end in a public vote. If the motion is successful, TAUP will begin the official vote of no confidence during the following week.

The March 17 meeting will come roughly two weeks after The Temple News first reported that TAUP planned to discuss a no-confidence vote of President Jason Wingard, Provost Gregory Mandel and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ken Kaiser at a March 3 meeting amid backlash surrounding Temple’s handling of the TUGSA strike, safety and other university issues.

On March 3, TAUP hosted more than 500 of its nearly 2,500 members for an emergency meeting to discuss issues with the university’s central administration.

“In this meeting, our members expressed overwhelming concern over the administration’s actions including their handling of the TUGSA strike, university finances, faculty and staff cuts, the office of ethics and research, and a failure to live up to Temple University’s long-standing mission of public education,” TAUP wrote.

TAUP also held an emergency executive committee meeting on Monday where union leadership decided that concerns about Temple administration were enough to initiate a public vote on the authorization of a vote of no-confidence.

“We are moving forward because of the overwhelming concerns we have received about this administration,” wrote Jeffrey Doshna, president of TAUP, in the press release. “This is a democratic process, which gives our members a voice to make their concerns known.”

After coming to an agreement in 2019, TAUP was set to begin negotiating a new contract later this year.