Teen fatally shot, men injured on 16th Street

The two men shot during the incident are in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

An 18-year-old teen was fatally shot in the head and two men were shot in the arm and chest respectively at 3 a.m. Monday on 16th Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The victims are not affiliated with Temple University and the two men were brought to Temple University Hospital, where they are in stable condition, Leone wrote.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s homicide team is conducting interviews and reviewing video footage of the incident. Detectives from Campus Safety Services are assisting in the investigation, Leone added.