A 16-year-old child was found shot in the right arm on 16th Street near York at around 10:30 p.m. Friday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

Police officers were not able to determine where the shooting occurred, Leone wrote.

The child was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children where he was in stable condition, Leone wrote.