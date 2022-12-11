Temple addresses recent robberies off campus

On Saturday night, a Temple student was a victim of an attempted robbery while walking near 16th and Berks Streets.

A Temple University student was held at gunpoint while walking near 16th and Berks Streets on Saturday night in an attempted robbery, wrote Jennifer Griffin, vice president for public safety, in a message to the Temple community on Dec. 11.

The incident comes three days after two students were robbed at gunpoint while walking near Willington Street and Montgomery Avenue, which Griffin addressed in a Dec. 9 announcement.

No students involved in either incident were injured, Griffin wrote.

Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is investigating any potential connections between the two incidents. Additionally, the Dean of Students office will contact the students involved to connect them to Tuttleman Counseling Services.

Griffin reminded students of Tuttleman’s counseling and mental health resources and the safety tips she shared last month after 11 students were robbed in their off-campus residence.

“We recognize the impact that incidents like this have on students’ well-being,” Griffin wrote. “That is especially the case now as the semester winds down and students work to complete their coursework and finals.”