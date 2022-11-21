Temple addresses students following Monday home invasion

Two suspects broke into a residence on 18th Street near Berks on Monday morning.

With the help of the Temple University Police Department, the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the recent home invasions of Temple students, including one that occurred Monday morning, wrote Jennifer Griffin, vice president of public safety, in a message to students.

Two suspects, one armed, broke into a residence on 18th Street near Berks on Monday and woke up the four residents, Griffin wrote. The individuals stole keys, a fire alarm, electronics and a Mitsubishi Eclipse. No injuries were reported.

The incident marked the third home invasion within the past two weeks, Griffin wrote.

On the morning of Nov. 11, two armed suspects entered a residence on 15th Street near Master and took cash, phones, credit and cards and a Lincoln MKZ, Griffin wrote. Eleven students were taken to the home’s basement during the incident, but no injuries were reported.

On Nov. 9, three armed suspects also entered the residence of three students at 18th Street near Berks through an open door and stole multiple items. No students were injured, Griffin wrote.

In all instances, a Temple detective responded to help PPD investigate, Griffin wrote. If an incident occurs within Temple’s patrol zone, Temple police officers will respond along with PPD.

After an incident, the Dean of Students will connect students involved to Tuttleman Counseling Services and other resources including on-campus housing, Griffin wrote.

The message also reminded students of the resources available to them including the Best Nest Program, which helps students and landlords to secure their homes by providing a grant up to $2,500 to install additional security to the residences.

Griffin also reemphasized safety tips shared in a previous message to Temple students.

“We must all work together to help keep each other safe,” Griffin wrote. “We ask that you take time to review these tips, which are especially important now during the holiday season when robberies are known to increase.”