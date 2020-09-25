Temple alumnus and ex-City Treasurer indicted

Christian Dunbar is charged with marrying a former Temple student to gain citizenship in a marriage presided over by a former Temple professor, among other allegations.

A 2006 political science and business administration alumnus and former Philadelphia City Treasurer was charged separately with embezzlement by a bank employee and conspiracy to commit marriage fraud today, according to a release from the Department of Justice.



Christian Dunbar, who also played tight end for the Owls football team, and his current wife allegedly entered into sham marriages with two other Temple students to secure U.S. citizenship, according to the release. An unnamed former Temple professor allegedly presided over the marriages in December 2006.



Dunbar allegedly married his current wife, who is named F.N.D. in the criminal complaint, in her home country of Senegal in 2013 while still being legally married to the former Temple student, who is unnamed in the complaint. He allegedly was granted permanent resident status in October 2012 and became a naturalized citizen in January 2016 before allegedly filing for divorce from the unnamed former student two months later, according to the release.



Dunbar allegedly made fraudulent claims regarding his marital status, according to the release.



A spokesperson for Temple declined to immediately comment on the indictment.



Dunbar is also accused of stealing $15,000 from two different bank customers in 2015 and 2016, weeks before his appointment as the city’s Deputy Treasurer, according to the release.



Dunbar was fired from his position today after being charged, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. His responsibilities as City Treasurer were to manage the city’s debt obligations and bank accounts, pay the city’s bills and oversee its cash reserves, according to the release.



Dunbar faces a maximum possible sentence of 45 years’ imprisonment and a fine of $1.5 million if convicted, according to the release.

