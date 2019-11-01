Temple Ambler, Fort Washington campuses closed due to power outage

High winds on Thursday left large parts of Montgomery County without power.

Due to widespread power outages, Temple’s Ambler and Fort Washington campuses will remain closed today and all classes are canceled. 

The power outage is a result of last night’s stormy weather and high winds, which left large parts of Montgomery County without power, Sarah Powell, the director of emergency management wrote in an email to The Temple News. 

There were about 63,000 power outages as of 12:15 a.m., with most in Bucks and Montgomery counties, NBC10 Philadelphia reported. 

PECO is working to restore the outages, Powell added. 

