Temple appoints new dean of College of Education and Human Development

After conducting a national search, Temple University has appointed Monika Williams Shealey as the dean of the College of Education and Human Development, wrote Provost Gregory Mandel in a message to the Temple community on Tuesday.

On July 1, Shealey will replace James Earl Davis, who has been interim dean since June 1, 2022.

“I am inspired by [Shealey’s] leadership philosophy, which is guided by her core values of collaboration, empathy and commitment to justice,” Mandel wrote. “She is an experienced and student-centered leader who emphasizes that students are at the heart of her decision to work in education. She is deeply committed to advancing education for all learners.”

Shealey has served in leadership roles for the past 10 years at Rowan University, most recently as senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion. She also served as dean and professor in Rowan’s College of Education, Mandel wrote.

Among her duties as dean at Rowan, she focused on recruiting, retaining diverse students and faculty and promoting and creating a more equitable and inclusive community, according to the university’s statement.

“I look forward to leading our efforts in demonstrating our commitment to social justice and community uplift through our curricula and programming, recruitment and retention of faculty and staff, dedication to student success and service to diverse communities,” Shealey said in the university’s statement.