Temple hires Larry Knight as defensive line coach

Knight, who served as outside linebackers coach in 2018, returns to Temple after the dismissal of former defensive line coach Antoine Smith.

Temple Football has hired former Toledo assistant coach Larry Knight as its new defensive line coach, according to a press release on Thursday.

The hire comes just one day after The Temple News first reported that former defensive line coach Antoine Smith was no longer employed by the university amid sexual harassment lawsuits from six women who allege Smith used hidden cameras to film them sleeping and showering while watching his dog.

Knight served as a quality control assistant for defense and recruiting for the Owls in 2017 and was promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2018. He followed former Temple head coach Geoff Collins to Georgia Tech in 2019 and joined the Rockets’ coaching in January.

“Coach Knight is an outstanding young coach who knows what it takes to win here at Temple,” said head coach Stan Drayton. “He knows how to get the best of his players, evidenced by the development of Keion White who he helped become a second round pick by the New England Patriots. He understands the culture that it takes to win here in North Philadelphia.”

Prior to Knight’s first stint at Temple, he held various defensive roles at Georgia State, Tennessee and Cincinnati.