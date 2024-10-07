Temple Athletics parts ways with Director of Institutional Advancement

Ed Stoner, who led the department’s fundraising efforts, is no longer employed by Temple Athletics, two sources confirmed to The Temple News Monday.

Temple Athletics has parted ways with Associate Athletic Director for Institutional Advancement Ed Stoner, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told The Temple News Monday afternoon.

Stoner was responsible for guiding the department’s fundraising efforts through the Owl Club, the university’s primary avenue for fundraising. The Owl Club has paled in comparison to other schools in the American Athletic Conference in recent years since the introduction of Name, Image and Likeness in college athletics.

In 2022, the Owl Club had roughly 2,000 members who raised around $2 million last year. UCF, who left the AAC for the Big 12 last year, raised more than $43 million through 10,000 donors. Charlotte, who joined the AAC last summer and whose recent athletic success is comparable to Temple’s, had about 500 less donors but still raised $4.16 million.

Stoner first came to Temple in 2020 as the College of Education’s Assistant Dean for Development and Alumni Relations. He spent two years in the role before transitioning into an Athletics role in August of 2022.

Temple Athletics declined to comment on the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.