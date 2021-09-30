Temple basketball releases 2021 schedule

Temple University’s basketball teams will start their respective seasons on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10.

The American Athletic Conference announced Temple University’s men’s and women’s basketball team schedules for the 2021-22 season in a press release today.

The women’s team will compete in 29 games, while the men’s team will compete in 31 games.

Here is who the Owls are slated against for this season.

Men’s Basketball

The Owls open up their season with two home games against the University of Maryland Eastern Shore on Nov. 10 and the University of Southern California on Nov. 13 before traveling to Charleston, South Carolina to compete in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

In Charleston, Temple will face Clemson University on Nov. 18, and will play in two additional games on Nov. 19 and Nov. 21, which have yet to be determined.

Following the trip down south, the Owls will return to Philadelphia to play three consecutive home games versus Delaware State University on Nov. 27, La Salle on Dec. 1 and the Quakers on Dec. 4.

Three days later, Temple will hit the road for a matchup against Vanderbilt University on Dec. 7 before heading to Saint Joseph’s for a Dec. 11 faceoff.

Next, the Owls will play another three straight home games against the Knights on Dec. 15, Drexel University on Dec. 18 and Delaware State on Dec. 22.

The following week, Temple will take a short trip to Villanova on Dec. 29 before coming back home to open the new year and AAC games against Houston on Jan. 2.

Next, the Owls are back on the road to compete against the Knights on Jan. 5.

Temple continues to alternate between home and away inner-conference matchups in January, starting with a home game against the Pirates on Jan. 8. The Owls will travel to Tulsa on Jan. 12, return home for games against the Shockers on Jan. 19 and the Bulls on Jan. 22. They’ll hit the road again to play the Bearcats on Jan. 25.

The Owls host the Mustangs and the Pirates for the following two home games on Jan. 29 and Feb. 2 before traveling to the Golden Hurricane on Feb. 5.

One week later, Temple leaves for a Feb. 12 matchup against the Green Wave and makes their way back home to take on the Mustangs on Feb. 16.

The Owls’ final three away games will take place on Feb. 20 against the Bearcats, Feb. 24 versus the Tigers and March 3 against the Cougars.

Temple will prepare to see the Green Wave and the Bulls again in their last two home games on Feb. 27 and March 6.

The 2022 AAC Men’s basketball championships will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on March 10-13, according to the release.

Women’s Basketball

Temple will begin their season on Nov. 9 with a matchup against St. Francis University before taking on Florida Gulf Coast University three days later on Nov. 12.

The Owls will play their first home game against St. John’s University on Nov. 17, and will remain home for two additional games versus Bucknell University and Princeton University.

As November comes to a close, Temple will go on the road for three straight away games against Villanova University on Nov. 27, Georgetown University on Nov. 30 and Duquesne University on Dec. 5.

Next, the Owls host Saint Joseph’s University on Dec. 11 before taking a trip to Northwestern University for a Dec. 17 faceoff.

The following week, Temple hosts Old Dominion University on Dec. 22 and La Salle University on Dec. 29 before taking on the University of Pennsylvania on Jan. 11.

To start the new year and AAC play, the Owls will travel to the University of Central Florida on Jan. 2. They’ll play their first home game of the conference against Southern Methodist University on Jan. 5.

The Owls will make their way to the University of Cincinnati on Jan. 8 before coming back to host the University of Houston on Jan. 15.

The Owls takeoff for back-to-back away games versus East Carolina University on Jan. 19 and University South Florida on Jan. 22, and meet Cincinnati again on Jan. 26.

Temple hits the road to take on the University of Memphis on Jan. 29. later before playing three straight home games against Wichita State University on Feb. 2, ECU on Feb. 6 and USF on Feb. 9.

As the season comes to a close, the Owls will travel to the University of Tulsa on Feb. 12 ahead of a trip to UCF for a Feb. 19 matchup. Temple returns home to battle Houston on Feb. 23 before traveling to play Tulane University on Feb. 26.

The Owls finish off the season with a home game against the Mustangs on March. 2. The 2022 AAC championship tournament for women’s basketball is scheduled to take place in Fort Worth, Texas between March 7 and March 10, according to the release.