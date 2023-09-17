Temple beat Penn for the first time in 17 years to get back into the win column

Owls’ goalkeepers Taylor Vecchione and Tasmin Bynoe stopped the Quakers’ aggressive attack to shock them at home.

In the 64th minute, Penn defender Maya Leschly pushed Temple forward Sumaya Togba to the ground, resulting in a yellow card. Defender/midfielder Beky Myers took the penalty kick inside the box and punched it in for an Owls lead, which they kept until the end.

Temple Women’s Soccer (2-5-3, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) defeated Penn (4-3-1, 0-0 Ivy League) 2-1 Sunday afternoon at the Temple Sports Complex to secure its second win of the season.

The Owls were able to get their first win against the Quakers since 2006, after drawing in their last two meetings.

Penn played an aggressive pace, different from their normal defensive playstyle, to catch Temple off guard. The Quakers recorded six shots on goal, but all were saved by Temple goalkeeper Taylor Vecchione.

While the game started slowly with the Quakers taking most of the momentum, the tide changed in the Owls’ favor coming out of halftime. The Owls came out of the locker room playing more aggressively, attempting 10 shots compared to their first half mark of two.

In the 80th minute, forward Jessica Carrieri found forward Yazmeen Smith, who struck the ball into the right side of the goal to extend Temple’s lead to two.

The Quakers continued to push back and in the 85th minute, midfielder Lauren Teuschl found the back of the net to cut the deficit to one.

After the buzzer sounded, Penn shot the ball 20 times compared to Temple’s 12, with 13 being on goal. Vecchione and Bynoe saved 12 of the shots having six each. The Owls played the more physical game, committing six fouls while the Quakers had four.

The Owls will return to conference play and travel to Boca Raton, Florida, to take on Florida Atlantic University (3-4-2, 0-1 AAC) at FAU Soccer Stadium on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.