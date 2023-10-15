Temple drops fifth straight game without scoring against UTSA

Temple Women’s Soccer (2-10-3, 0-6-0 American Athletic Conference) fell to UTSA (5-6-3, 0-3-2 American Athletic Conference) 2-0 at Temple Sports Complex Sunday. The loss on the Owls’ Senior Day marks five games in a row with no goals.

Temple continued its habit of starting games slow, as the Roadrunners’ midfielder Jordan Walker got a shot past Temple keeper Taylor Vecchione, taking an early 1-0 lead eight minutes into the game.

The Owls turned up the pressure at the end of the first half, getting five shots off with three on goal, but were unable to capitalize on the chances. UTSA had two corners and three shots with one on goal, which resulted in the first and only goal of the first half.

“We have to focus more on quality and patience in the final third [of the game], but that’s really in practice and we’ve been working hard,” said forward Yazmeen Smith. “We all have to trust each other and believe that when we are in the final third, take your time and find the back of the net.”

Both teams played physically throughout the game, as 14 fouls were called. Temple defender Sabrina Campbell was hit with a yellow card, while UTSA was booked with two yellow cards in the second half, just five minutes apart for center-back Haley Lopez and midfielder Sarina Russ.

The Roadrunners put the game on ice in the 84th minute, after midfielder Michelle Polo put the ball in the back of the net to seal the fate of the game.

Vecchione was able to notch five saves in the game, all in the second half. UTSA’s keeper Jasmine Kessler saved six of the Owl’s shots, with three in each half of play.

The Owls’ aggressive offense continued in the second half, getting four shots off, but were unsuccessful in scoring a goal to bring them back into the game. UTSA was able to get seven shots, bringing the Roadrunners’ shot total up to 10.

“We have to take advantage of our opportunities in the box and play for each other because we’re all not gonna be at a home game, so we’re all going to be together, play as a team and a family as we usually are,” Smith said.

As the season nears its close, Temple will look to finish out the regular season on a high note, as the Owls go on a three-game road trip. Temple will travel to play Tulsa (3-7-5, 1-1-4 American Athletic Conference) Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.