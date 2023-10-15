Temple takes down Delaware, wins second straight game

Early offensive attack and strong defense help lead Temple to its third shutout of the season.

Temple Field Hockey (8-6, 2-3 Big East Conference) beat Delaware (5-9, 1-3 Colonial Athletic Association) 2-0 Sunday afternoon at Howarth Field. Following a four game losing streak, the Owls have now won back-to-back games, providing some much needed momentum as they enter the final stretch of the season.

“Anytime after a couple of losses, you are sitting there and questioning yourself and your ability,” said head coach Michelle Vittese. “These were massive results because we were able to regain some belief and confidence.”

Temple’s offense showed aggression early in the game, and for the first time all season, the early offensive attack yielded results. Temple midfielder Peyton Rieger put Temple on the board with two minutes left in the first quarter, gathering a rebound off a missed penalty corner and firing a shot by Delaware goalkeeper Kylie Walbert. Reiger’s goal gave Temple its first first-quarter goal of the year.

Midway through the second quarter the Owls doubled their lead when midfielder Tess Muller tipped in a pass from midfielder Devin Kinzel to put them up 2-0, which would remain the score the rest of the game.

“We have been generating early attack all year and we just hadn’t seen the results yet,” Vittese said. “Getting the results today was so huge from a confidence perspective for us.”

Temple’s aggressive offensive playstyle gave the Owls early results. The offense put up eight shots in the first half and generated four penalty corner opportunities.

Following the exciting first half, Temple was more conservative in the second half. The Owls only got three shots off and had three penalty corner attempts. They ended the game with 11 shots overall, with eight on goal and earned seven penalty corners.

The defense was strong once again, earning their third shutout of the year. Goalkeeper Molly Frey only faced three shots today but saved all. Delaware was only able to get six shots off in total and only had three penalty corner opportunities.

Today’s game welcomed back more than 25 former players who were honored at halftime for Alumni Day at the game, including back Annie Judge and forward Megan Phillips.

With four regular-season games left, Temple looks to maintain its stride as the team returns to Howarth Field to take on crosstown rival Villanova (8-6, 3-2- Big East Conference) Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. in a huge conference matchup.