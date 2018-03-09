Temple beats Fordham women’s tennis, wins fourth straight

Temple is now above the .500 mark after its 6-1 win against Fordham University (4-5, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) on Friday afternoon at the Penn Tennis Center.

The Owls (5-4, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) won their fourth consecutive match. Three players — sophomore Cecilia Castelli, senior Alina Abdurakhimova and junior Alice Patch — won their singles matches in straight sets.

Abdurakhimova, who didn’t play in Thursday’s 7-0 win against La Salle, beat Rams junior Tatiana Grigoryan, 6-4, 6-1, in the top flight. Grigoryan and her doubles partner senior Estelle Wong, however, beat Abdurakhimova and senior Rimpledeep Kaur, 7-6, in the top doubles match.

Temple claimed the doubles point by winning the next two matches. Patch and senior Yana Khon defeated Fordham senior Carolina Sa and junior Whitney Weisberg, 6-0, in the second position, and freshman Oyku Boz and sophomore Kristina Titova earned a 6-2 win in the third flight.

Wong earned the Rams’ lone singles victory by beating Titova, 6-0, 7-5, in the second position. Patch beat Sa in the third flight before Khon and Boz earned three-set victories in the next two positions.

Both Owls lost the first set. Khon beat Rams sophomore Maia Balce, 4-6, 7-6, 10-8. Boz bested Fordham junior Gianna Insogna, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.

Temple’s next four matches will be on the road, starting with a match on March 16 against the University of Delaware. Then Temple will face Penn on March 17.