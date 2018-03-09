Temple beats Fordham women’s tennis, wins fourth straight

09 March 2018 Sports, Tennis, Women's Tennis
Alina Abdurakhimova volleys at practice on Jan. 11, 2017, at Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls during her junior season. | BRIANNA SPAUSE / FILE PHOTO

Temple is now above the .500 mark after its 6-1 win against Fordham University (4-5, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) on Friday afternoon at the Penn Tennis Center.

The Owls (5-4, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) won their fourth consecutive match. Three players — sophomore Cecilia Castelli, senior Alina Abdurakhimova and junior Alice Patch — won their singles matches in straight sets.

Abdurakhimova, who didn’t play in Thursday’s 7-0 win against La Salle, beat Rams junior Tatiana Grigoryan, 6-4, 6-1, in the top flight. Grigoryan and her doubles partner senior Estelle Wong, however, beat Abdurakhimova and senior Rimpledeep Kaur, 7-6, in the top doubles match.

Temple claimed the doubles point by winning the next two matches. Patch and senior Yana Khon defeated Fordham senior Carolina Sa and junior Whitney Weisberg, 6-0, in the second position, and freshman Oyku Boz and sophomore Kristina Titova earned a 6-2 win in the third flight.

Wong earned the Rams’ lone singles victory by beating Titova, 6-0, 7-5, in the second position. Patch beat Sa in the third flight before Khon and Boz earned three-set victories in the next two positions.

Both Owls lost the first set. Khon beat Rams sophomore Maia Balce, 4-6, 7-6, 10-8. Boz bested Fordham junior Gianna Insogna, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.

Temple’s next four matches will be on the road, starting with a match on March 16 against the University of Delaware. Then Temple will face Penn on March 17.

Evan Easterling
can be reached at evan.easterling@temple.edu Or you can follow Evan on Twitter @Evan_Easterling Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*