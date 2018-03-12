Temple breaks gymnastics records in second to last home meet

The Owls hosted their first home meet in nearly a month on Friday, and they made it count.

Temple scored a 195.800 to place second behind the University of Maryland and ahead of Penn at a tri-meet at McGonigle Hall. The Owls’ score marks the first time they’ve scored above 195 points in a meet in team history. Temple’s previous all-time high team score was 194.975 set on March 12, 2017, against Penn, Ithaca College and Southern Connecticut State University.

Temple also set an all-time record with a 49.150 on the floor. Freshman all-around Tori Edwards tied for first on the floor with a career-best 9.9. Edwards is only the third Temple gymnast in program history to earn a 9.9 on the floor. Edwards also tied for Temple’s best finish on the uneven bars with senior all-around Alexa Phillip.

Five Owls scored a 9.7 or higher on the floor. Junior all-around India Anderson scored a personal-best 9.85, a score matched by senior all-around Sahara Gipson. Sophomore all-around Jaylene Everett tied her personal-best mark with a 9.875.

Everett also finished third on the vault, where Temple posted a score of 49.025. Gipson tied for fourth in the Owls’ first event of the night.

Two freshmen, Delaney Garin and Jordyn Oster, led Temple on the balance beam. Garin’s score of 9.825 ranked second, and Oster’s 9.8 tied for third with Penn junior all-around Nicole Swirbalus.

Temple’s final home meet is on Sunday against Rutgers University, Eastern Michigan University and Lindenwood University at 1 p.m. at McGonigle Hall. The Owls will honor five seniors — Phillip, Gipson, Kayla Kennedy, Gianna Gambuti and Kerry Arone — after the meet.