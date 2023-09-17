Temple beats Lehigh in close game on the road

Temple Field Hockey (6-2, 1-0 Big East Conference) beat Lehigh (5-2, 0-0 Patriot League) 2-1 Sunday at Ulrich Field in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The Owls won their fourth straight game despite captain McKenna Burkhardt being out of the lineup due to an obligation with the National Guard.



After a relatively slow first half that saw both sides combine for four shots, the Owls came alive in the third quarter, putting up nine shots, winning five corners and scoring two goals to jump out to a 2-1 lead. Temple rode that lead to a victory against its instate foe and notch its sixth win of the year.



KEY MOMENTS:



Two minutes into the game, the Owls defended two consecutive corners to keep Lehigh from getting the early lead.

Temple midfielder Julia Bunch opened the scoring, assisted by midfielder/forward Peyton Rieger six minutes into the third quarter to give Temple a 1-0 lead.

Lehigh midfielder Guusje Hogendoorn responded two minutes after the first Temple goal to even the score at one.

Senior midfielder/forward Myrthe Schuilenburg tallied her first goal of the season with two minutes left in the 3rd quarter to put Temple back up 2-1.

THE NUMBERS:



Bunch, midfielder Caitlyn Amsden and forward Maddie Molchany took more than half of Temple’s shots in the game, firing eight of the 14 shots the Owls put up.

Temple’s defense held strong again, allowing goalkeeper Molly Frey to only face three shots the entire game.

Temple defender Alizé Maes picked up her team-leading third assist with a ball that Schuilenburg put in the back of the net for the go-ahead goal.

The Owls outshot Lehigh 14-3 and won five corners to Lehigh’s 3.

ON TAP



The Owls will take their four-game win streak as they prepare to host fellow Big East member Old Dominion (2-5, 0-1 Big East Conference) Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. at Howarth Field.