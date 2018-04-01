Temple beats UConn men’s tennis, earns first AAC win

After only dropping one singles match, Temple won its first conference match against Connecticut, 4-1, on Saturday at Legacy Tennis Center in East Falls.

The Owls (10-7, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) won their first match after losing back-to-back matches against Penn on March 25 and Drexel on Thursday.

The Owls were without senior Thomas Sevel and junior Uladzimir Dorash due to injury. Dorash has now missed four consecutive matches. Sevel withdrew from his match on Thursday against Drexel.

Sophomore Juan Araoz returned after missing three matches due to injury. Araoz and his doubles partner, freshman Mark Wallner, defeated Huskies sophomore Brady Flanagan and freshman John Michael Holtmann, 7-5.

Junior Alberto Caceres Casas and sophomore Francisco Bohorquez, who filled in for Sevel, defeated Huskies juniors Hank Hill and Jack McLister, 6-4.

In singles play, Caceres Casas, Wallner and sophomore Eric Biscoveanu all won their matches in straight sets. Caceres Casas defeated Hill, 6-0, 6-2, in the first flight. Wallner defeated Huskies senior Jonathan Edwards, 6-2, 6-3. Biscoveanu defeated Huskies junior Justin Warren, 7-5, 6-4.

Freshman Michael Haelen lost to McLister, 6-4, 6-3, in Temple’s lone singles loss. The other two matches didn’t finish.

The Owls will return to action on Friday against La Salle at the Student Pavilion.