Temple cancels classes for two days in spring semester

The university will also give students the option to have one of their spring courses be graded under the Credit/No Credit system.

Temple University is canceling classes on Feb. 23, 2021 and March 24, 2021 to create two “Wellness Days” for the spring semester, Executive Vice President and Provost JoAnne Epps announced Thursday afternoon.

The Wellness Days are intended to give students a break from their courses midway through the semester, Epps wrote in the announcement. The university previously eliminated its traditional week-long spring break to reduce student travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Temple News reported.

Additionally, Temple will allow undergraduate students to opt to have one course be graded under the Credit/No Credit grading mode during the spring semester as it did in the fall, Epps wrote. Students must select if they want a course to be graded for Credit/No Credit by March 1 for 7A courses, April 19 for 7B courses and April 26 for full-term courses.