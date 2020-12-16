Owls’ add 17 recruits on national signing day

Temple University football announced it will welcome 17 new players to the team for the 2021 season today. This is head coach Rod Carey’s second recruiting class since joining the Owls.

“It was a fantastic day,” Carey said. “We are so excited about these guys. The number one thing we said with this class as a group is we want guys who want to be here and that’s the most important element.”

Here is a breakdown of Temple’s commits by position.

Quarterback

D’Wan Mathis

Mathis announced he was transferring to Temple from the University of Georgia on Monday, The Temple News reported.

Mathis made his first career start this past season against Arkansas and completed eight of his 17 pass attempts for 55 yards.

“It was pretty big news when he went into the portal,” Carey said. “We started reaching out to him in the normal channels, and he was responsive, and that’s how it grew, with a simple phone call.”

Mathis was a four-star recruit out of high school and will be the highest-rated player to play for Temple since Rivals.com started tracking recruiting rankings, OwlScoop.com reported.

Justin Lynch

Lynch played for Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Illinois and is a three-star recruit, according to Rivals recruiting rankings.

In his junior season, Lynch led his team to a 14-0 record and recorded 1,925 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns while adding 1,033 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Justin’s brother Jordan Lynch played and coached under Carey at Northern Illinois University.

“It’s like recruiting a family member,” Carey said. “There is a deep long relationship there with the Lynchs. We were ecstatic when he committed.”

Running back

Ra’Von Bonner

Bonner transferred to Temple after three seasons at the University of Illinois. He opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns around COVID-19.

“He’s a big guy who is really good at inside zone,” Carey said. “He has good vision on that, and he has good speed.”

Bonner recorded 822 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in his three seasons for Illinois. He was also coached by Temple pass game coordinator and wide receivers Thad Ward when Ward was the running backs coach at Illinois.

Wide receiver

Amad Anderson

Anderson transferred from Purdue after spending three seasons with the Boilermakers. He recorded 36 receptions for 362 yards in 17 appearances.

“You know he’s been coached very well, and we are going to continue that,” Carey said. “He’s a guy who is electric with the ball in his hands.”

Anderson played in five games for the Boilermakers this season before entering the transfer portal.

Jaden Coffen

Coffen attended St. Albans High School in Washington, D.C., and was rated as a three-star recruit, according to Rivals recruiting rankings.

“Jaden is that guy who is a traditional outside receiver that I think has a bright future,” Carey said.

Coffen recorded 24 receptions for 410 yards and two touchdowns last season. He also played defensive back in high school and recorded 11 tackles and one interception.

Malik Cooper

Cooper played high school football at Saint Joseph’s Preparatory school in Francisville and was rated as a two-star recruit, according to Rivals recruiting rankings.

“He can do a lot of different things from the backfilled to the slot position,” Carey said.

He was recruited to play at Saint Joseph’s by current Temple running backs coach Gabe Infante, who was the head coach at Saint Joseph’s for nine seasons.

Cooper was a three-year letter winner and won three high school state championships while helping the team achieve a 32-2 record over that span.

Tight End

Coleman Jeffcoat

Jeffcoat attended Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina and was rated as a three-star recruit, according to Rivals recruiting rankings.

“He’s really that new hybrid tight end you are seeing with everyone,” Carey said. “Those guys who can line up in the slot can line up as a single wing and can also play on the core in that H-back position. They are really valuable guys.”

Jeffcoat’s senior season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he recorded 22 receptions for 500 yards and four touchdowns in his career.

Offensive Line

Keshaun Jones

Jones attended Centralia High School in Centralia, Illinois and was rated as a three-star recruit, according to Rivals recruiting rankings.

“We’ve been aware of him for a while and really saw a guy who fits everything we look for,” Carey said. “He has good size. He has really good mobility and is only going to get bigger and better.”

Jones’ senior season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he earned all-conference honors in his first three seasons. He played right tackle and defensive tackle in high school.

Jimto Obidegwu

Obidegwu attended Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C and was rated as a three-star recruit, according to Rivals recruiting rankings.

He earned all-WCAC second-team honors after his junior year and has experience playing both left and right tackle.

Defensive Line

Jordan Laudato

Laudato attended B. Reed Henderson High School in West Chester, Pennsylvania and was rated as a three-star recruit, according to Rivals recruiting rankings.

He played defensive end and was a four-year letterman under head coach John Lunardi. Laudato also played basketball in high school.

Balansama Kamara

Kamara attended Central High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was rated as a two-star recruit, according to Rival recruiting rankings.

In his junior season, he recorded nine sacks, three forced fumbles and 60 tackles under coach Rich Drayton, who played wide receiver at Temple from 1987 to 1990.

Jalen Satchell

Satchell attended The Avalon School in Gaithersburg, Maryland and was rated as a two-star recruit, according to Rivals recruiting rankings.

He started at defensive end for three seasons and recorded 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and 34.5 tackles in his junior year.

Willie Rodgers

Rodgers transferred to Temple after playing four seasons at Washington State. In 34 total games, he recorded 53 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

“Given third-down packages, you can play him all over, but he’s going to play on the edge for us,” Carey said. “We feel like the group is a really deep group.”

Rodgers started 10 games in his junior season but only played in two games this past season before entering the transfer portal.

Defensive back

Andrew Garwo

Garwo attended Conwell-Egan Catholic High School in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania and was rated as a two-star recruit, according to Rivals recruiting rankings.

He played both sides of the ball in high school and was a four-year letterman at defensive back and wide receiver.

Corey Palmer

Palmer attended Camden High School in Camden, New Jersey and was rated as a three-star recruit, according to Rivals recruiting rankings.

In his senior season, he recorded five interceptions as a defensive back and compiled 17 receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver.

Jalen McMurray

McMurray attended Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. and was rated as a two-star recruit, according to Rivals recruiting rankings.

He played defensive back, wide receiver and return specialist in high school. McMurray recorded a team-high four interceptions as a junior.

Keyshawn Paul

Paul transferred to Temple after playing two seasons at Connecticut but did not play in 2020 because the Huskies’ season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He was a competitor and a really good corner,” Carey said.

In his sophomore season, Paul played in all 12 games, recording 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one interception.

