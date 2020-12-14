Temple University COVID-19 briefing: Dec. 14

Every week, The Temple News will provide a brief breakdown on COVID-19 trends and cases at Temple University.

Case counts include students registered at any of Temple’s Philadelphia-area campuses, according to the university’s case dashboard.

Here’s what happened this week:

What happened with Temple cases today?

Temple reported 69 active cases of COVID-19 on campus, including 65 among students and four among employees, on Dec. 14, according to its case dashboard.

There were zero positive cases in university housing last week, according to the dashboard. Many students moved out of residence halls before fall break in November.

How did cases change last week?

The university recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases during the week of Dec. 7, according to the dashboard.

Temple tested 485 students and employees last week, up from 411 the week before, according to the dashboard.

The university recorded a 5.15 percent positivity rate among those tested last week. Temple recorded a 10.22 percent positivity rate the week of Nov. 30, according to the dashboard.

The overall positivity rate among those tested at Temple since March 10 is 4.03 percent, according to the dashboard.

What happened with cases in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia recorded 737 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from 1,281 on Dec. 3, a week prior.

The city averaged 886 new cases per day from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10, according to city data.

The city averaged 950 new cases per day from Nov. 19 to Dec. 3, according to city data.

The ZIP codes 19121 and 19122, which encompass Main Campus, have recorded 3,382 positive cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths combined since March, according to city data.

Philadelphia has recorded 81,779 confirmed cases and 2,135 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

