A man took approximately $200 from the store on Sunday evening.

A man took approximately $200 from the 7-Eleven on Broad Street near Diamond after threatening a store clerk at gunpoint on Sunday at around 9 p.m., wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

After the incident, the man was driven away from the store by a second man waiting in a vehicle nearby, Leone added.

No injuries were reported, and police are reviewing camera footage of the incident.