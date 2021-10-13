Oct. 13: Why did crime on campus decrease?

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about in The Temple News print edition. Now available Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET featuring Olivia Hall and other editors from The Temple News.

13 October 2021 Featured, Podcast

After struggling from a lack of business for almost two years due to COVID-19, food venders are excited to return to somewhat normal operations. Assistant features editor Matt Aquino discusses how food vendors are making a comeback.  

Temple University’s 2021 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report showed that crimes on Temple’s Main Campus declined during the pandemic. Digital managing editor Amelia Winger gives us a summary about the report and explains why crime rates are lower. 

Olivia Hall

