Oct. 13: Why did crime on campus decrease?

After struggling from a lack of business for almost two years due to COVID-19, food venders are excited to return to somewhat normal operations. Assistant features editor Matt Aquino discusses how food vendors are making a comeback.
Temple University’s 2021 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report showed that crimes on Temple’s Main Campus declined during the pandemic. Digital managing editor Amelia Winger gives us a summary about the report and explains why crime rates are lower.
Be the first to comment