Temple closes Geasey, Temple Sports Complex amid low air quality

The decision comes after the city issued a code red for fine particles from Canada’s wildfires.

Temple University will close Geasey Outdoor Field Complex and the Temple Sports Complex for the remainder of today, June 7, wrote Mark Denys, the assistant vice provost of health and well-being, in a statement to the university community. Temple Athletics has also moved all of its outdoor activities indoors.

The decision comes after the City of Philadelphia issued a Code Red Fine Particles Action Day Alert on Wednesday, in response to smoke that wafted to the Delaware Valley from wildfires in Canada.

If going outside, the university recommends wearing a high-quality mask, avoiding highways or main streets where pollution may be high, closing all windows and doors, using fans to recirculate air at home and seeking medical attention if needed.

Both the university and the city’s health departments and office of emergency managements will monitor the air quality and provide updates as they become available.