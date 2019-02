Classes are cancelled due to the likelihood of severe weather.

Temple’s U.S. campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 20 due to “the likelihood of severe weather,” according to an announcement made to the university community Tuesday evening.



Only essential employees should report for work.



Residence and dining halls will remain open, as well as the TECH Center, Paley Library and Campus Recreation facilities.



Shuttle services like Flight, Ambler and TASB will not be available. The Student Center and bookstores will be closed.