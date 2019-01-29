Temple club ice hockey junior goalie shines in overtime win

Ben Auerbach recorded a 35-save shutout against Towson University Sunday at The Rink at Old York Road.

In a game with playoff implications, Temple University club ice hockey junior goalie Ben Auerbach recorded a 35-save shutout, his second of the year.

However, Auerbach’s performance was matched by Towson University junior goalie Jake Snyder, who made 48 saves in regulation, as the American Collegiate Hockey Association east division matchup went into overtime.

Sophomore forward Brendan Ondick scored a breakaway goal one minute into overtime to lift the Owls to a 1-0 win against the Tigers on Sunday at The Rink on Old York Road.

In the 3-on-3 overtime period, Towson forward Kenny Yang lost an edge and the puck. Ondick took control of the puck, raced down the ice, and beat Snyder to give Temple its seventh win.

After the win, Temple ranks fifth in the division with 13 points. The top six teams in the east division will make the ACHA playoffs.

Both teams played a very physical game from puck drop to final whistle as both teams combined for 19 penalties.

Halfway through the second period, a scrum in front of Auerbach broke out into a bigger fight which resulted in multiple penalties called and a 10-minute misconduct on Temple’s freshman forward Andrew Kaeser.

In the third period, Temple struggled to convert its 3 power plays because of missed opportunities.

After big saves from both goaltenders in the final minutes of regulation, Temple and Towson went to overtime.

The Owls’ are home in their next game on Feb. 1 against 18-6-2 Navy, at The Rink on Old York Road in Elkins Park.