Temple community offers support to football staffer fighting cancer

After Saturday’s game against Villanova, Temple University’s football team learned a member of its staff was diagnosed with an illness.



Kane Ivers-Osthus, the Owls’ assistant equipment manager, is fighting leukemia. Coach Geoff Collins said Ivers-Osthus is at Temple University Hospital with doctors working “around the clock” to treat his illness.



There is a page on crowdfunding site GoFundMe accepting donations toward Ivers-Osthus’ fight against leukemia.



“He is just a tremendous young man,” Collins said. “He is getting tremendous care. So please keep him in your prayers because he means a lot to this football program and a lot to a lot of people.”



My best bud, one of the best humans, and the heart and soul of @Temple_FB was diagnosed with leukemia yesterday…I can’t think of anyone stronger than him to fight this. Stay strong buddy 🐐🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/guobXbrsnf — Ameena (@meen_mill) September 2, 2018

Ivers-Osthus joined Temple’s program as a graduate assistant in January 2017. Before he came to Temple, Ivers-Osthus studied at the University of Florida, where he earned a degree in sports management in December 2016. Ivers-Osthus served as a student equipment manager for Florida’s football team for three seasons. He worked with Collins for his final two years at Florida.



When Collins made the move to Philadelphia to become Temple’s coach, he made Ivers-Osthus one of his first hires. After a short time, Collins said Ivers-Osthus earned a full-time position.



Since being launched on Sunday, the campaign has raised nearly $30,000 toward its $50,000 goal, with multiple donations of more than $1,000. Donors include Collins, Athletic Director Patrick Kraft, defensive backs coach Nathan Burton, defensive line coach Jim Panagos and other members of the Owls’ coaching staff.



“Kane, we are all praying for you and there is nobody in the world that will fight this better than you,” a user named Joey Galioto commented on the GoFundMe campaign. “Your positive energy and heart is infectious in all of us. We Love you and keep swinging.”

