Temple women’s soccer splits pair of weekend home matches

Coach Seamus O’Connor said Temple University’s Friday match against the University of Maryland was one of the reasons why the Owls didn’t play well against Central Connecticut State University.

“We just played a very open game,” O’Connor said. “When we make mistakes, it gets highlighted a little bit. [Central Connecticut State] had an extra 24 hours of rest. They played Thursday night. We played Friday night. That extra rest definitely helped. Playing a really good opponent in Maryland just took it out of our legs. I think we were just very laggy today and we just made too many mistakes.”

Temple won against Maryland, 1-0, on Friday at the Temple Sports Complex to start off the weekend.

The only goal of the match came in the 37th minute when sophomore midfielder Emma Wilkins scored her third goal of the season off an assist by freshman forward Gabriela Johnson.

“I think we just executed the game plan,” Wilkins said. “[Gabriela Johnson] saw an opening and I made the run and she passed it through the channel and we were in on goal.”

Junior goalkeeper Morgan Basileo recorded another shutout. Basileo saved eight shots from the Terrapins.

The Owls then lost to Central Connecticut State, 3-1, to close out the weekend.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Owls. The Owls held each opponent scoreless during those three games.

The Blue Devils started the scoring attack early. Their first goal came when senior midfielder Charlotte Maurer converted on a penalty kick in the 25th minute.

Blue Devils’ freshman forward Abbey Chase then added on another first-half goal in the 38th minute.

The Owls’ only goal of the match came when Wilkins scored in the 52nd minute to reduce the Blue Devils’ lead to one goal. Maurer then scored her second goal of the day in the 62nd minute to put the Blue Devils’ lead back to two goals.

Wilkins started her first game of the season on Sunday, but she doesn’t consider it to be much of an achievement.

“I think it shows how much depth we have on the bench,” Wilkins said. “I don’t necessarily let it get to my head. Coach has said multiple times that he has a lot of options on the bench. Even if I was to come off the bench, I still would play just as hard.”

The Owls’ loss was also characterized by missed opportunities. Sophomore defender Marissa DiGenova was unable to convert on a penalty kick in the 75th minute

The Owls will be back in action on Friday against Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The Owls’ will be on the road for the next six games.

