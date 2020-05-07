Temple considering plans to reopen campus for Fall 2020

The university announced that it will share plans with students by the end of May.

President Richard Englert announced that the university is considering different scenarios to reopen Temple’s campus in the fall in an email to students on Wednesday.

This email comes after Temple suspended in-person teaching and moved classes online amid the COVID-19 outbreak in March, The Temple News reported. There are 14,006 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 698 deaths in Philadelphia as of today, The Temple News reported.

The university is considering holding smaller classes, limiting the size of gatherings, continuing online learning and employing greater use of online resources, Englert said in the email. William Bergman, Temple’s vice president of public affairs, will be in charge of overseeing the reopening preparations, according to the email.

“For my part, Vice President Bergman and I will continue to speak with the governor’s leadership team and those in the City of Philadelphia, who will be setting state and local guidelines that will affect our future,” Englert wrote in the email. “I am also working with colleagues from other urban universities around the nation, the leadership of our athletics conference, and especially our Board of Trustees, who are equally devoted to your return.”

The university president expects to tell students about plans for the future at the end of May, he wrote in the email.

