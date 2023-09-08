Temple draws 1-1 with winless Saint Joseph’s

Temple Women’s Soccer (1-4-2, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) tied Saint Joseph’s (0-4-3, 0-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) 1-1 Thursday at Sweeney Field. After both teams scored goals early in the first half, the game was scoreless until the final buzzer sounded.
KEY MOMENTS
- In the 4th minute, St. Joe’s defender Chloe Khehlil headed a pass from midfielder Natalie Nevins into the goal to give the Hawks an early 1-0 lead.
- The Owls answered back in the 22nd minute when midfielder/defender Beky Myers fired a shot into the back of the net to tie the game at one.
- In the 80th minute, St. Joe’s midfielder Nicole Everard tackled Temple midfielder/defender Gabby Oudin and received Saint Joe’s second yellow card of the match.
- With the chance to score before the end of the game, Temple forward Nicole Sweeney, who scored Temple’s first goal of the season against Lehigh, attempted a shot, but it was saved by Hawks goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti.
THE NUMBERS
- Both teams attempted nearly the same number of shots. Saint Joe’s had 13 and Temple had 12.
- The two keepers protected their nets well. Temple goalie Taylor Vecchione had five saves, and Cappelletti finished with six.
- Nevins and Temple forward Shari Atkins both led their respective teams in shots on goal with two each.
ON TAP
The Owls will return home and face another City 6 rival in La Salle (2-4-1, 0-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Temple Sports Complex.
