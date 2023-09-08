Temple draws 1-1 with winless Saint Joseph’s

Despite early goals from both teams, Temple and St. Joseph’s finished knotted at one.

Temple Women’s Soccer (1-4-2, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) tied Saint Joseph’s (0-4-3, 0-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) 1-1 Thursday at Sweeney Field. After both teams scored goals early in the first half, the game was scoreless until the final buzzer sounded.

KEY MOMENTS

In the 4th minute, St. Joe’s defender Chloe Khehlil headed a pass from midfielder Natalie Nevins into the goal to give the Hawks an early 1-0 lead.

The Owls answered back in the 22nd minute when midfielder/defender Beky Myers fired a shot into the back of the net to tie the game at one.

In the 80th minute, St. Joe’s midfielder Nicole Everard tackled Temple midfielder/defender Gabby Oudin and received Saint Joe’s second yellow card of the match.

With the chance to score before the end of the game, Temple forward Nicole Sweeney, who scored Temple’s first goal of the season against Lehigh, attempted a shot, but it was saved by Hawks goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti.

THE NUMBERS

Both teams attempted nearly the same number of shots. Saint Joe’s had 13 and Temple had 12.

The two keepers protected their nets well. Temple goalie Taylor Vecchione had five saves, and Cappelletti finished with six.

Nevins and Temple forward Shari Atkins both led their respective teams in shots on goal with two each.

ON TAP

The Owls will return home and face another City 6 rival in La Salle (2-4-1, 0-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Temple Sports Complex.