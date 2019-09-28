Temple drops second straight conference game

The Owls recorded only two shots on goal in the loss.

Temple University field hockey (4-3, 0-2 Big East Conference) lost to Providence University (5-3, 1-1 Big East Conference), 1-0 at Lennon Family Field in Providence, Rhode Island Friday night.



With the loss, the Owls remain winless in conference play. They are 0-2 in the Big East and have five conference games remaining.



The Owls struggled to generate any offense. The Friars defense held the Owls to only three shots, two of which were on goal.



“We had a rough first half with little possession,” Coach Susan Ciufo said. “If we don’t possess the ball it’s hard to get shots off. Our second half showed much improvement but it wasn’t enough to get the result we wanted.”



Providence moved the ball well and created chances around the cage. The Friars took six shots and controlled the ball the majority of the game.



Owls junior goalkeeper Cristina Carotenuto finished with two saves in the loss.



It was a physical matchup on both sides. The Owls ended with a green and yellow card. The Friars ended with one green card.



The only goal of the game came in the second quarter. Friars senior forward/midfielder Izzy Mendez scored in the early stages of the quarter to put the Friars up 1-0.



Friars senior midfield/forward Mikayla Michaels got the ball past junior midfielder/back Dani Batze. Sophomore forward Niamh Gowing received the pass near the left corner and evaded Owls sophomore back Nienke Oerlemans to enter the circle. Mendez redirected Gowing’s pass to deflect the ball past Carotenuto’s left hand.



“Each game is a battle,” Ciufo said. “It’s transition season for us so we know that every time we step on the field we have something to prove. I can’t tell you what I expect in terms of results, but I can tell you we will continue to get better every day.”



Next, the Owls will take on City 6 rival Penn at Howarth Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Owls are 2-0 in City 6 rival games this season.



“The most important thing is that we are taking care of our bodies and minds,” Ciufo said. “Tomorrow will be a light day to get us back to where we need to be for Sunday.”

