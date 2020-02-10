Temple, Eagles reach five-year contract extension to play at the Linc

The contract extension comes after the university’s plans to develop an on-campus stadium stalled in 2018.

Temple and the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a five-year contract extension for the Owls to play in Lincoln Financial Field, the university announced today in a release.

The university would not comment on how much it will pay per year to lease the Linc, but previous reports suggested it could be as high as $3 million. Temple paid $1 million a year in previous years. The contract also includes an additional option to extend the contract to five more seasons after 2024, according to the release.

The news comes amid uncertainty over the university’s plan to build an on-campus football stadium, which has been met with staunch opposition from community residents who say it would add to noise and trash issues that currently plague the neighborhood.

The university hoped to file its proposal for the stadium with the City Planning Commission in June 2018 but missed its self-imposed deadline as it continued to work on winning over community residents, The Temple News reported.

The Owls have played at the Linc since 2003. Their previous contract was set to expire in 2017 but was extended to include the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

“We are thrilled to reach agreement with the Eagles, and we look forward to more home games in the top-quality facility that is Lincoln Financial Field,” said Temple University President Richard Englert, according to the release. “This is a good deal for the Eagles and for the University and our fans, and I appreciate everyone’s hard work in bringing the negotiations to a successful conclusion,” Englert added.

This story is developing.