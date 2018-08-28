Temple eliminate rankings-hungry culture

The Fox School of Business is undergoing two investigations: one by state Attorney General Josh Shapiro and another by the U.S. Department of Education. More than 30 Fox MBA students are suing Temple University, arguing their degrees’ value diminished since Fox’s Online MBA was stripped of its No. 1 from U.S. News and World Report for submitting false data.

The university shifted its focus to data integrity after a ratings-focused culture in the dean’s office led to the scandal.

We commend the university for working on integrity and transparency, but it should try to eliminate its focus on rankings. Removing Moshe Porat as Fox’s dean was the first step in avoiding a repeat of this scandal, but removing a toxic, rankings-hungry culture is also necessary.

This isn’t just a problem at Temple. According to Education Dive, other schools admitted to providing U.S. News and World Report with falsified data in the hopes of higher rankings.

Universities should push students to build strong connections and make the most out of their college experiences. Temple should work toward giving students a valuable education, regardless of a school’s ranking.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Gillian McGoldrick, who reported on the Fox School of Business for this issue, did not contribute to the writing or editing of this editorial.