Temple employee stabbed on Montgomery Avenue

A Temple University Police Department-Philadelphia Police Department investigation is looking into the whereabouts of the attacker.

A Temple employee was stabbed in the arm on the 1000 block of Montgomery Avenue Tuesday morning, wrote Jennifer Griffin, vice president for public safety, and Denise Wilhelm, deputy director of operations, in a joint message to the Temple community.

The employee was transported to Temple University Hospital and is currently awake and stable. The attack was unprovoked and the perpetrator seemed to be in mental distress, Griffin and Wilhelm wrote.

After the assault, the attacker fled east on Montgomery Avenue toward 8th Street. The Temple University Police Department has reviewed security footage capturing the incident and shared it with the Philadelphia Police Department for assistance in the ongoing investigation.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is our top priority,” Griffin and Wilhelm wrote. “We are grateful for the efforts of our police officers, who responded swiftly.”