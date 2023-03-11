Temple falls to UMBC in an overtime thriller

Despite leading by three goals at halftime, a UMBC second-half comeback was too much for Temple Lacrosse to handle Saturday afternoon.

Temple Lacrosse (5-3, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) fell to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (5-2, 0-0 Atlantic East Conference) 11-10 Saturday afternoon at Howarth Field. UMBC got their first-ever road win at Temple in a game where the draw control was pivotal throughout. The final draw control proved to be the deciding factor as it led to a game-winning goal from attacker Claire Bockstie.

KEY PLAYS

UMBC set the tone early with two quick goals from attackers Bockstie and Lauren Cremen, giving the Retrievers an early 2-0 lead.

The Owls answered back in quick fashion, winning three straight draw controls leading to three goals from defender Maddie Barber, and midfielders Mia Ciancio and Katie Shallow in just a minute and six seconds.

The Retrievers outscored the Owls 3-1 in the third quarter, allowing them to shorten the Owls’ lead to just one, with goals coming from Cremen, attacker Kolby Weedon, and midfielder Ria Lagdameo who scored with nine seconds remaining in the third quarter trailing 9-8.

UMBC scored two quick goals in the fourth quarter to take the lead for the first time since the 11-minute and 33-second mark of the first quarter. Midfielder Lauryn Warfield’s first goal of the season gave the Retrievers the lead.

With just a minute and 47 seconds remaining in the game midfielder Amelia Wright scored her third goal of the game to tie the matchup at 10-10.

THE NUMBERS

In a game that heavily relied on possession of the ball, Temple won 12 draw controls to the Retrievers’ nine draw control wins.

Temple earned assists on six of their goals, while UMBC assisted on nine of their 11 goals.

Wright’s three goals gave her a second hat trick in her last three games.

Weedon finished the matchup with a game-high four goals elevating her to 12 goals on the season.

ON TAP

The Owls will travel to New Haven, Connecticut, to take on No. 15 Yale University (4-2, 1-0 Ivy League Conference) to round out their non-conference schedule on March 18 at 3:30 p.m.