Owls’ loss ends hopes of reaching AAC tournament

Temple Lacrosse (7-9, 2-4 American Athletic Conference) did not secure a crucial win Saturday against Vanderbilt University (4-11, 2-4 American Athletic Conference) in an 11-12 defeat, knocking the Owls out of the American Athletic Conference Tournament bracket.
KEY PLAYS
- Temple opened up scoring early with a goal from junior attacker Katie Flynn, but Vanderbilt bounced back, putting seven shots on goal and scoring four unanswered goals.
- The second quarter was much of the same for the Owls as the Commodores’ offense controlled the pace of the period, scoring on efficient opportunities and limiting the Owls to only two goals. Sophomore attacker Cate Bradley had two assists in the second quarter, leading Vanderbilt to a 7-4 lead against Temple heading into the half.
- The Owls’ offense picked up in the third quarter as they generated six shots on goal, capitalizing on three, while holding the Commodores to two goals. Temple junior midfielder Camryn Zavacky scored her second goal, cutting the deficit to just two heading into the final quarter.
- Vanderbilt scored two early goals to start the fourth quarter, which looked like it sealed Temple’s fate. However, the Owls rallied back, scoring four answered goals with an equalizer from senior midfielder Maeve Tobin tying the game at 11 with just one minute and 30 seconds left.
- After winning the draw control, Vanderbilt made their way down the field and senior attacker Lila Huddles sent a shot to the bottom right corner of the goal to give Vanderbilt the win and knock the Owls out of contention for the American Athletic Conference tournament.
THE NUMBERS
- Temple sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Grollman finished with 10 saves on the day while Vanderbilt senior goalkeeper Paige Gunning finished with seven saves.
- Owls’ senior midfielder Belle Mastropietro finished with two goals, an assist and eight draw controls in her final game of the season.
- Tobin scored three goals, including the equalizer in the fourth quarter.
