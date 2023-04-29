Two students killed in car crash involving four

Four Temple University international students were involved in a car accident, killing two who were in the vehicle, the university announced in an email on Saturday.

The crash occurred in upstate New York and the two deceased students, Francesca Ward and Olivia Moore, came to Temple from the United Kingdom.

“The university extends our deepest condolences to Francesa’s and Olivia’s families, friends, faculty, and classmates,” wrote JoAnne Epps, the university’s acting president “We know that, as a community, we will support those impacted by their loss during this difficult time.”

Temple is not releasing the names of the students who survived the accident to maintain their privacy. The university encourages students to seek Tuttleman Counseling Services for support.