Gov. Josh Shapiro to speak at 2023 Commencement

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will speak at Temple’s 136th Commencement Ceremony on May 11 at the Liacouras Center, Temple announced in an email to the university community Thursday.

Shapiro, a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania native, was elected as the state’s governor in November 2022 after defeating State Sen. Doug Mastriano. Shapiro had previously served two terms as attorney general and as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representative from 2005 to 2011.

Shapiro received more than three million votes in the 2022 election, setting a record for Pennsylvania governor races.

The appearance will mark Shapiro’s second visit to the Liacouras Center in the past year, after he appeared with President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama to campaign prior to the 2022 midterm election. The governor also delivered a eulogy at Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald’s funeral on Feb. 24.

Last year’s commencement, which was the first universitywide spring commencement in three years, featured Ken Frazier, executive chair and former CEO of the pharmaceutical company Merck and Dawn Staley, former Temple Women’s Basketball head coach and a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.