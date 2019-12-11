Temple fencing goes undefeated at Sacred Heart Invitational

Temple University fencing went 4-0 at the Sacred Heart Invitational in Fairfield, Connecticut this past weekend, defeating New York University, Brown University, Vassar College and host Sacred Heart University.



Temple opened up the day with a 22-5 defeat over NYU before defeating Brown 20-7 in the second match of the day.



The Owls took on Sacred Heart in their third match of the day, defeating the Pioneers 22-5.



Coach Nikki Franke said it was key for Temple to start out fast and carry their momentum throughout.



“Our last meet we got out to a slow start and we weren’t really ready physically as well as mentally when we started,” Franke said. “So it was very important that they learned from that experience and they were ready to go.”



Freshman sabre Zoe Turner led the team in wins, going 9-1 on the day.



Senior sabres Kerry Plunkett and Malia Hee both went 7-1. The two lost just five bouts each the entire day.



Franke commended the supportive leadership the sabres showed to the two freshmen in the squad.



“They’ve become very supportive and close, really helping the two freshmen that are there. They’re leaders, they’re excellent competitors and they set a very good tone,” Franke said.



Sophomore Aryana Abtin and senior Kennedy Lovelace dominated in foil, going 8-0 on the day. Junior Megan Ross went 6-1



Junior epee Marielle Luke led the epee squad going 6-1. Freshman epees Margherita Calderaro and Sarah Park went 5-2.



This was Calderaro’s first team competition of the year, Franke said.



Franke said the squad leaders and captains took initiative to make sure each squad was prepared heading into the weekend.



“We had a conversation about the importance of making sure we were prepared as a team,” Franke said. “That really paid off. They took the lead on that and made sure everyone was in a good place when we started.”



Franke was pleased with how the Owls won a lot of close bouts and ploughed through each match with consistency.



“I was very pleased with the performance of the team across the board. They were very consistent,” Franke said. “They were very focused, especially for the end of the semester. It’s hard to pull in that focus, so I was pleased.”



The Owls will be heading to Charlotte, N.C. on Jan. 3 for the January North American Cup.

