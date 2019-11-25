Temple fencing shines in State College

Five of Temple’s fencers finished in the top-three in individual competitions.

The Temple University fencing team saw five of its fencers secure podium finishes in the Penn State Open on Saturday.



Freshman Margherita Calderaro finished first in the epee division out of 35 fencers, becoming the highest medalist of the event for Temple. Calderaro did not compete in the Elite Meet last week at Penn as she was in Italy, her home country, for a national team competition.



Calderaro went up against one of her teammates, sophomore Naomi Ross, in the semi-finals. Calderaro defeated Ross in a 15-13 match. Ross tied for a third-place finish.



All six of Temple’s epees finished in the top-25. Senior Quinn Duwelius finished 20th, freshman Sarah Park finished 21st, and junior Marielle Luke finished 22nd.



All four foils earned a top-25 finish, with three finishing in the top-15.



Sophomore Cassie Navalta finished in 24th place, senior Kennedy Lovelace finished in 14th place and junior Megan Ross finished 11th.



Sophomore Aryana Abtin led the foil squad tying for third place. Ross fell 15-10 in the semifinals to eventual champion Lodovica Biceogo, a junior from Penn State.



All four sabre fencers earned top-15 finishes, with three finishing in the top-10.



Freshman Emma Pincus earned a 14th place finish while freshman Zoe Turner finished seventh. Senior Malia Hee tied for third after falling 15-10 to Penn State junior Kelli Wozniak.



Senior Kerry Plunkett fell in the finals after she came back from being down 12-7 before eventually losing 15-14.



The Owls will next compete in a team competition on Dec. 8 at the Sacred Heart Invitational in Fairfield, Conn. They will compete against Brown University, New York University, Sacred Heart University and Vassar College.

