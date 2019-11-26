Temple men’s basketball forward becomes eligible to play

Sophomore Jake Forrester was waiting for his waiver to be approved by the NCAA.

Temple University men’s basketball sophomore forward Jake Forrester is now eligible to play after the NCAA approved his transfer waiver on Tuesday. Forrester will be available to play in the first game of the Orlando Invitational on Thursday against the University of Maryland.



“We are thankful that the NCAA has approved our waiver to allow Jake to play this season,” coach Aaron McKie said in a press release. “Jake has been competing hard in practice and we are looking forward to seeing him in game action.”



Forrester transferred to Temple this season after spending a year at Indiana University. As a freshman, he played 56 total minutes in 13 games and averaged 2.1 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. Forrester shot 54.5 percent from the field. He scored a career-high eight points in seven minutes of play in a win against the University of Central Arkansas on Dec. 19, 2018.



The Harrisburg native was ranked as the 127th best recruit by Rivals and 131st by 247Sports during his senior year of high school at the Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Forrester averaged 12.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while leading Westtown to a 23-10 record. As a junior, he led Westtown to a 32-2 record and a Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association championship while earning first team all-conference honors.

