Temple football announces 2021 schedule

The Owls will open the season against Rutgers on Sept. 4 and begin conference play against Memphis on Oct. 2.

Temple University football’s full 12-game schedule for the 2021 season is finalized, Temple Athletics announced via press release today.

The Owls will open the season and non-conference play on the road against former AAC rival Rutgers on Sept. 4. The rest of Temple’s non-conference schedule includes an away game against Akron on Sept. 11 before the Owls return home for games against Boston College on Sept. 18 and for their first ever game against Wagner on Sept. 25.

Temple will begin conference play at home against Memphis on Oct. 2 before hitting the road again to take on the defending AAC champions, Cincinnati, on Oct. 8 in a nationally televised game on ESPN.

After its bye week, Temple will head to Florida for a contest with South Florida on Oct. 23 followed by a return home to play Central Florida on Oct. 30. Temple’s next game is on the road against East Carolina on either Nov. 4 or Nov. 6, as the game could potentially be moved, according to the release.

Next, the Owls will return home to host Houston on Nov. 13 before traveling to Oklahoma for a matchup with Tulsa on Nov. 20. Temple will then finish its regular season schedule with a home matchup against Navy on Nov. 27.

The American Athletic Conference Championship will be held on Dec. 4 for the seventh straight year, according to the release.

“I’m really excited about the schedule we have right in front of us with lifting and spring ball,” wrote head coach Rod Carey in the release. “I really value the time we spend together as a team, more so now than ever. I’m going to take this one step at a time but this adds something for us — our team, our fans, and our university — to look forward to as we all still struggle with the pandemic.”

Temple finished last season with a 1-6 overall record and 1-6 record in AAC play.

