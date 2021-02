Temple men’s basketball’s Feb. 21 game against Memphis was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues.

Temple University men’s basketball added a Feb. 21 game against South Florida to its schedule, Temple Athletics announced today.

The Owls were originally scheduled to play Memphis on Feb. 21, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues in the Tigers’ program, according to the release.

Tipoff will begin at 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center.