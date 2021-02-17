Temple cancels Feb. 18 in-person classes due to snowstorm

Temple University’s United States campuses will be closed and in-person classes cancelled on Feb. 18 due to an anticipated snow storm, the university announced today.

Online classes will be held as scheduled, according to the announcement.

The National Weather Service expects four to six inches of snow to accumulate in southeastern Pennsylvania from tonight through Friday afternoon.

COVID-19 testing for Temple students and staff that was originally scheduled for Feb. 18 will be canceled, according to the announcement. Testing is expected to resume on Friday, Feb. 19.

Nonessential employees who normally report to campus should discuss remote work options with their supervisors, while essential employees like Campus Safety Services, operations, facilities and other staff will report to work, according to the announcement.

Residence halls on campus will remain open, with food service available at Morgan Hall, while the Howard Gittis Student Center will be closed, according to the announcement.

The Lewis Katz School of Medicine, the School of Podiatry and the Kornberg School of Dentistry have cancelled their clinics scheduled for Feb. 18.