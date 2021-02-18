Malcolm Kenyatta announces run for U.S. Senate

State Rep. Kenyatta is one of three candidates competing for retiring Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, of Pennsylvania’s 181st District announced he plans to run for the United States Senate in 2022, hoping to fill the seat that will be left vacant by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.



Kenyatta, a 2012 public communication alumnus, made the announcement on MSNBC with Joy Reid and his Twitter account Thursday evening.



He joins Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and former Norristown borough councilor John McGuigan as candidates vying to replace Toomey, who announced his intention to retire on Oct. 4, 2020.



Kenyatta named raising the minimum wage, combating racial inequality and addressing healthcare disparities as top priorities in a Twitter video announcing his candidacy.



“We have an opportunity right now to expand that promise, to make sure that we have a country that just doesn’t talk about justice and fairness for all but that actually makes it real,” he said on MSNBC’s The ReidOut.



Kenyatta delivered a group keynote address at the Democratic National Convention with other Democrats to rally support for President Joe Biden in August 2020, The Temple News reported.



When elected in 2018, Kenyatta was the first LGTBQ person of color to serve as a Pennsylvania state representative.

