Election winners 2020: Where results stand in North Central

Here is the latest update on the results of the 2020 general election for North Central voters.

Updated at 12:09 p.m.

Philadelphia is still counting voters’ ballots for the 2020 general election, with approximately 93 percent of divisions in the city reporting their results, The Temple News reported.

About 45 percent of Philadelphia’s 1.1 million registered voters cast ballots for the 2020 general election by mail and in person yesterday, according to the Philadelphia City Commissioners.

The Philadelphia City Commissioners most recently updated the city’s voting dashboard at around 10 a.m. today, and plan to next update it between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Philadelphians cast more than 508,000 ballots for the 2020 general election. Here is where the results for local races and ballot questions stand so far.

With almost 94 percent of divisions reporting, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) appear to have won the race for president and vice president in Philadelphia, beating President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Biden and Harris have received nearly 78 percent of the more than 504,000 votes counted in Philadelphia so far.

Incumbent Rep. Brendan Boyle (D) appears to have won his reelection campaign to represent Pennsylvania’s 2nd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. With more than 97 percent of divisions reporting, Boyle has received nearly 69 percent of the roughly 204,000 votes counted so far.

Incumbent Rep. Dwight Evans (D) appears to have won his reelection campaign to represent Pennsylvania’s 3rd congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. With more than 90 percent of divisions reporting, Evans has received almost 90 percent of the near 237,000 votes counted so far.

With almost 94 percent of votes reported, incumbent Josh Shapiro (D) appears to have won his reelection bid for state attorney general, beating challengers like Republican Heather Heidelbaugh, Green Party candidate Richard Weiss and Libertarian Daniel Wassmer. Shapiro has received 77 percent of Philadelphia’s votes so far.

With almost 94 percent of votes reported, Democrat Nina Ahmad appears to have won the race for state auditor general, beating competitors like Republican Timothy DeFoor, Libertarian Jennifer Moore and Green Party candidate Olivia Faison. Ahmad has received 75 percent of Philadelphia’s votes so far.

With almost 94 percent of votes reported, incumbent Joe Torsella (D) appears to have won his reelection bid for state treasurer, beating challengers like Republican Stacy Garrity, Libertarian Joe Soloski and Green Party candidate Timothy Runkle. Torsella has received 76 percent of Philadelphia’s votes so far.

State Senator for the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s 3rd district

With about 94 percent of divisions reporting, Sen. Sharif Street (D) has received nearly 63,000 votes in his unopposed reelection campaign to represent the 3rd district in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

State Representative for the Pennsylvania General Assembly’s 181st district

With about 95 percent of divisions reporting, Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D) has received nearly 17,000 votes in his unopposed reelection campaign to represent the 181st district in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

With almost 94 percent of divisions reporting, about 80 percent of Philadelphians have voted in favor of amending the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter to make it illegal for Philadelphia Police Department officers to stop and frisk people without reasonable suspicion they are engaged in criminal activity.

With almost 94 percent of divisions reporting, about 85 percent of Philadelphians have voted in favor of amending the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter to create the Office of the Victim Advocate, which would allow victims of violence to participate in support services, advocacy, policy and legislation.

With almost 94 percent of divisions reporting, about 76 percent of Philadelphians have voted in favor of amending the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter to create a Citizens Police Oversight Commission, which would replace the existing Police Advisory Commission.

With almost 94 percent of divisions reporting, about 74 percent of Philadelphians have voted in favor of allowing the city to take on over $134 million in debt. The city plans to spend nearly half of this money on municipal buildings, about a third on streets and sanitation and a fifth on economic and community development as well as parks, recreation, museums and transit.