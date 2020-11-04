Owls’ starting running back announces intent to transfer

Re’Mahn Davis is Temple’s leading rusher through the first four weeks of the season.

Sophomore running back Re'Mahn Davis receives the handoff from graduate student quarterback Anthony Russo during the Owls' game against the University of South Florida at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 17. | COLLEEN CLAGGETT / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Temple University football sophomore running back Re’Mahn Davis announced he will opt-out of the remainder of the 2020 season and enter the transfer portal on Twitter this morning. 

“To my teammates, my brothers, I will forever cherish the bonds we made on and off the field,” Davis wrote. 

Davis started all four games this season for the Owls and leads the Owls in both carries and yards with 78 and 318, respectively. He also led the team in rushing last season with 936 total yards and eight touchdowns. 

Redshirt-senior running back Tayvon Ruley is second on the team in rushing with 102 yards and figures to be the team’s new starting running back. 

