Tracking North Central’s election results

Approximately 0 percent of divisions in Philadelphia have reported results.

Updated at 8:25 p.m.

The Temple News is tracking results for the 2020 general election live.

Data has been retrieved from the Philadelphia City Commissioner’s live results website.

Turnout numbers include citywide figures as well as figures from the wards and divisions in the North Central neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Here is where you can find your ward and division.

Results will begin to be published after polls close at 8 p.m.

Presidential results citywide

Candidate Number Votes % Votes Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris 70573 93.8 Donald Trump and Mike Pence 4279 5.7 Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen 245 0.3 Write in 123 0.1

Turnout citywide

Turnout % % Divisions Reporting Philadelphia 6.71%

Turnout by Ward

Ward Turnout % % Divisions Reporting 20 0 0 32 0 0 47 5.66 0

Turnout by division