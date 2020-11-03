Tracking North Central’s election results

Updated at 8:25 p.m.
The Temple News is tracking results for the 2020 general election live.
Data has been retrieved from the Philadelphia City Commissioner’s live results website.
Turnout numbers include citywide figures as well as figures from the wards and divisions in the North Central neighborhood of Philadelphia.
Here is where you can find your ward and division.
Results will begin to be published after polls close at 8 p.m.
Presidential results citywide
|Candidate
|Number Votes
|% Votes
|Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris
|70573
|93.8
|Donald Trump and Mike Pence
|4279
|5.7
|Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen
|245
|0.3
|Write in
|123
|0.1
Turnout citywide
|Turnout %
|% Divisions Reporting
|Philadelphia
|6.71%
Turnout by Ward
|Ward
|Turnout %
|% Divisions Reporting
|20
|0
|0
|32
|0
|0
|47
|5.66
|0
Turnout by division
|Ward
|Division
|Number Votes
|20
|03
|20
|05
|20
|06
|20
|07
|20
|09
|20
|11
|32
|05
|32
|06
|32
|07
|32
|08
|32
|09
|32
|11
|32
|12
|47
|03
|47
|06
|47
|07
|47
|08
|47
|12
