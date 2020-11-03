Tracking North Central’s election results

Approximately 0 percent of divisions in Philadelphia have reported results.

03 November 2020 elections, Featured

Updated at 8:25 p.m.

The Temple News is tracking results for the 2020 general election live.

Data has been retrieved from the Philadelphia City Commissioner’s live results website.

Turnout numbers include citywide figures as well as figures from the wards and divisions in the North Central neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Here is where you can find your ward and division.

Results will begin to be published after polls close at 8 p.m.

Presidential results citywide

CandidateNumber Votes% Votes
Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris 70573 93.8
Donald Trump and Mike Pence4279 5.7
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen2450.3
Write in1230.1

Turnout citywide

Turnout %% Divisions Reporting
Philadelphia6.71%

Turnout by Ward

WardTurnout %% Divisions Reporting
2000
3200
475.66 0

Turnout by division

WardDivisionNumber Votes
2003
2005
2006
2007
2009
2011
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3211
3212
4703
4706
4707
4708
4712

