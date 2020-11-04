Temple freshman guard sidelined with knee injury

Jahlil White is out for two to three months due to a knee injury at practice on Oct. 24.

Temple University men’s basketball freshman guard Jahlil White is sidelined for two to three months after successful surgery for a meniscus tear on Nov. 3, according to a press release.

The surgery was performed by Temple’s team physician, Milo Sewards, at Temple University Hospital. White suffered the knee injury at practice on Oct. 24, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to the release.

During White’s senior year at Wildwood Catholic high school, he was a third team All-State performer and led the Crusaders to win a third straight Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title, where he averaged 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.3 steals in the tournament.

White is a part of the 2020-21 recruiting class, along with three other freshmen.

The Owls’ first scheduled game is the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Nov. 28, The Temple News reported.

