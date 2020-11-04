Trump campaign sues Pennsylvania over ballot counting process

The campaign filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan demanding Republican poll workers be given better access to locations where ballots are processed and counted.

President Donald Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit against Pennsylvania demanding the state stop counting votes Wednesday afternoon, citing without evidence transparency concerns in the ballot counting process, CBS News reported.

The Trump campaign filed a similar lawsuit today in Michigan, and is calling on both states to expand Republican poll workers’ access to watching ballots be processed, CBS News reported.

There have been no reports of fraud or other ballot concerns from Pennsylvania, the Associated Press reported.

The twin lawsuits come after Trump prematurely announced at 2 a.m. today he had won the presidential election, and declared he would ask the Supreme Court of the United States to halt further ballot-counting efforts, the New York Times reported.

The Trump campaign is also attempting to intervene in the Supreme Court case that allowed states like Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots until 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, the Associated Press reported. Pennsylvania still has more than one million mail-in ballots to count, the Pennsylvania Department of State reported at about 2:30 p.m.

With 84 percent of the state votes reported, Trump was leading in Pennsylvania at 5:45 p.m. by a margin of about 4.9 percent, the New York Times reported. Trump’s margin of victory had narrowed significantly throughout Wednesday afternoon, where he led by an 11-point margin at noon, NBC10 reported.

Many of Pennsylvania’s remaining votes come from mail-in ballots, which are expected to heavily favor Biden. The uncounted mail-in ballots have the potential to hand Biden the majority in Pennsylvania, the New York Times reported.

Biden is currently projected to have 253 Electoral College votes, meaning that collecting Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes would give him the 270-vote majority he needs to win the presidency, the New York Times reported.